Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues to dominate the North American box office. Despite competition from big releases like Transformer One, the Tim Burton-directed sequel retained the top spot for the third consecutive week. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reigned at the box office in its third week after scoring the biggest third Tuesday for the September release.

Since its release on September 6, 2024, Beetlejuice 2 has trailed behind 2017’s It, which is the highest-grossing September release of all time. Heading into its third week, the Warner Bros. film stayed behind It but beat its 2019 sequel.

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice beat It Chapter 2 after scoring the biggest third Tuesday for September release. Tim Burton’s sequel generated $2.5 million on Tuesday, September 24, beating It Chapter 2’s $1.5 million haul. Fans continue to scream Beetlejuice Beetlejuice despite losing 403 theatres last week. The $2.5 million Tuesday take pushed the film past the $230 million mark.

After three weeks of release, the horror comedy sequel has made over $332 million worldwide. However, despite outgrossing the original 1988 cult classic by almost $250 million, the sequel has a lower Rotten Tomatoes score.

Beetlejuice 2 has a 77% certified fresh critic rating after 330 reviews. However, the prequel has an 83% certified fresh critic rating with 117 reviews. The sequel also has a lower 80% audience approval rating compared to Beetlejuice 1, which holds an 82% audience score.

However, the film is gearing up for greater financial success by the end of its theatrical run. The sequel is eyeing a $275 million to $305 million run in the U.S.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

