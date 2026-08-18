Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol's Film Is Broken Beyond Repair

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol’s Film Still Struggling To Touch 30 Crore Mark! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The box office graph for Sunny Deol’s period drama Batwara 1947 has taken a severe downward turn. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by a star-studded cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol, the Partition saga produced by Aamir Khan is struggling to touch the 30 crore mark at the box office. In 5 days, it stands at the border of the 30 crore mark!

However, the film is witnessing a cold response during its initial weekday run and seems broken beyond repair. Following a lukewarm opening weekend, early trends for Day 5 have earned in the same range as the first Monday!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 5 Estimates

On August 18, Tuesday, day 5, Batwara 1947 earned in the range of 2.5 – 2.8 crore. The film registered an occupancy of 16% for almost 6600 shows in India! Mounted on a budget of 120 crore, the film has been able to recover only 24.5% of its budget!

With a total net collection of approximately 29.50 – 29.9 crore net, the film is following a disaster route, and there seems to be nothing that could save it anymore at the box office! Sunny Deol witnessed a massive resurgence in the post-pandemic era.

However, Batwara 1947 is trending dangerously close to R Balki’s experimental thriller Chup: The Revenge Of An Artist, positioning it as Sunny Deol‘s second lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID period. The film might end its lifetime at the same spot!

Check out the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol’s post-COVID films at the box office (India Net Collection).

Chup: The Revenge Of An Artist: 11.6 crore Batwara 1947: 29.5 crore – 29.9 crore* Jaat: 90.35 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Gadar 2: 525.5 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Emraan Hashmi’s Majnu Avatar Hammers Shahid Kapoor’s Romeo Avatar, Next Target – Shahid Kapoor Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News