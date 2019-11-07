Bala Box Office: Will The Pair Of Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar Pull Off A Hattrick Of Hits?

Bala Box Office: Today Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala is arriving in cinemas with paid previews and will see a full-fledged release tomorrow. Despite a legal feud with Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman, the movie has garnered positivity around it due to the unique plot and managed to create an awareness about its release.

The movie is touted to open on a decent note as it is a solo major release of the week and it is in a family entertainer zone, unlike Ayushmann’s Article 15 which too opened with good numbers of 5.02 crores. Apart from its subject, what’s more interesting is that it marks collaboration of Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar for the third time after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). And just like upcoming Bala, aforementioned movies too dealt with important yet not-so-spoken-about subjects of the society.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha which marked the debut of Bhumi, opened on a slower note but due strong word-of-mouth, it turned out to be Hit at the box office due to its controlled budget. It earned 30 crores in its lifetime run. It depicts the story of a guy who is apathetic about his overweight wife but they come closer due to a competition.

Another release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, features the duo and the movie deals with an issue of erectile dysfunction. Although, it belonged to a niche genre but still emerged as a clean Hit by earning 41.60 crores at the box office.

On the whole, we have already witnessed appealing chemistry of the duo and not just the critical but it’s one of those rare pairs having a strong record on commercial front too. And with Bala, which is yet another quirky flick for Ayushmann-Bhumi, based on the subject of premature balding, it will be interesting to if the pair manages to pull off a hattrick of Hits at the box office.

