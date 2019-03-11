Badla Box Office: Does Better Than Wazir, Naam Shabana & Pink Over The Weekend, Is Next Only To Drishyam

Badla has scored well at the Box Office. The film started good and then showed growth on Saturday as well Sunday. As a result, the film’s weekend stands at 23.20 crores after 9.61 crores more came on Sunday. The film has been accepted well by the audiences and that reflected in a consistent increase in footfalls that were evidenced on a day by day basis.

What is further remarkable about the film is the fact that the Sujoy Ghosh directed film is next only to Drishyam when it comes to the opening weekend numbers. The Ajay Devgn starrer had collected 27.30 crores in its first three days (excluding Thursday paid previews) and Badla is coming next.

It has done better though when compared to other suspense thrillers/dramas that its lead cast has starred in earlier on. Amitabh Bachchan’s Wazir [21.01 crores], as well as Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana [18.76 crores], were lower while when the two came together in much-acclaimed Pink, the numbers were lesser [21.50 crores] there too.

As a matter of fact, the film has done much better than Sujoy Ghosh’s earlier suspense outings Kahaani [15 crores] and Kahaani 2 [16.97 crores] and one waits to see how well do the weekdays hold up now.

That said, these are indeed fantastic times for audiences in 2019 as at any given week, there have been three to four good choices available for them and the current week, too, is reflecting the same, what with Captain Marvel, Luka Chuppi and Total Dhamaal as the other three films in the running.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

