Box Office Collections: Luka Chuppi & Total Dhamaal Do Well Again On Saturday

After showing good stability on Friday, Luka Chuppi as well as Total Dhamaal did well again on Saturday to register good collections. This was always on the cards since both are family affairs and weekend always shows a healthy trend for this genre.

Luka Chuppi showed very good growth to bring 5.20 crore on its second Saturday. That has brought the film into the 60s and the overall collections have been propelled to 62.05 crore. There is further growth expected today though one has to admit that had there not been so much competition from Captain Marvel as well as Badla, this Dinesh Vijan production could have traversed an even greater distance.

Ditto for Total Dhamaal which basically warranted a festival release but still has done good enough to emerge as a major success even after arriving on a regular Friday and that too amidst so many other releases. The film demonstrated growth too with 2.50 crore* coming in on its third Saturday and that has pushed the overall score to 136.80 crore*. The Indra Kumar directed affair is expected to go past the 140 crore mark today.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

