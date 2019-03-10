Gully Boy 2 CONFIRMED! Will Ranveer Singh – Siddhant Chaturvedi Be A Part Of It?

The Gully Boy fever is still gripping the nation, Ranveer Singh is still amassing love being Murad and then comes this news to shock every fan. Director Zoya Akhtar has confirmed a sequel for the film, not in a traditional style though. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma in pivotal roles, Gully Boy is a major success at the box office.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, director Zoya revealed how a lot is still unexplored when it comes to the hip-hop culture in India. She said, “My co-writer Reema Kagti and I do feel there’s so much more to be said on the entire hip-hop culture in our country. And another film exploring the theme is being scripted and planned.”

She hasn’t confirmed anything apart from the idea of exploring the Gully Boy space. Will it be with Ranveer as Murad fighting his struggles as an established actor, or has Zoya something else cooking in her creative mind? We’ll have to wait for an atleast couple of years from now.

In the same interview, she was asked about whether she’s planning to cast Farhan Akhtar in the film, given his connection to the music. She said, “He just didn’t fit into Gully Boy. And we’re both sorry about it. Also, his image from the Rock On series is affiliated to an entirely different genre of music. It would have been a bit of a culture shock for the audience to suddenly see him swerve from stadium-rock to hip-hop.”

