Fans Of Akshay Kumar’s Hardcore Action Avatar – Do Not Read This News!

Akshay Kumar has been the synonym for action in Bollywood since years now. Known as ‘Khiladi Kumar’, the superstar has performed some life-risking stunts to develop this image. He’s all set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime’s The End (working title).

In his recent interview with DNA, Akshay shed light on his upcoming digital project. He also declared this could be his last innings as far as action is concerned. He said, “I’ve never shied away from my age; I’m 51. The reason I signed up for a high-on-action digital show with Amazon Prime is because I feel I can do this kind of action for five more years. As far as this genre goes, this could be my last innings.”

He also added that this his attempt to retain his connect with the youngsters, “I’m trying my best. What you saw at the launch of my show, tentatively titled The End, is my attempt to be with the youngsters; I love their energy, I’m impressed with the kind of things they do. I felt the need to match that. Or at least give it my all. So, I decided that this is what I should try.”

He’s currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Kesari and prepping for half a dozen other things. Kesari is based on the September 12, 1897 battle, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), is distinct as 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India, defended an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

The British government had conferred on the martyred soldiers of the 36th Sikhs its highest battle honour of ‘Indian Order of Merit Grade II’.

