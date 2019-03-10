Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Wraps Up Mere Pyare Prime Minister In Just 7 Crores, Ties Up With Jayantilal Gada For Theatrical Release

After making big budget extravagant affairs like Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mirzya, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has completed his ‘most intimate film’ till date, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, in just 7 crores. In the times when even an average film’s budget gets into the 10-15 crore zone, this is one of the rare instances of a major filmmaker keeping his film under the double digit mark.

“You have to drive above your successes and failures. You can’t think that just because Bhaag Milkha Bhaag did over 100 crore in India and overall huge business globally, you have to keep making only big budget films. If a film has to be shot in slums and doesn’t really warrant a ride to Switzerland, it is okay to complete it in a budget of just 7 crore,” says Mehra.

That said, the film was neither conceived as a quickie nor designed or executed as one.

“It isn’t as if I went out there and wrapped it all up in 3-4 months just because I had to do something on the side before I put together my next big one. In fact I have given two-three years of my life into putting together Mere Pyare Prime Minister,” says Mehra emphatically, “I have brought on board Polish crew for the film and have still kept the budget in control. This isn’t one of those films that warranted a huge spent. Moreover, we have also recovered costs from satellite and music.”

Meanwhile, the film is eyeing a god respectable theatrical release on the coming Friday.

“We found the right window in 15th March,” adds the filmmaker, “I have produced the film outside the studio system and needed the right team to come together, market it worldwide and also not be in any kind of hurry. In Jayantibhai [Jayantilal Gada of Pen], I found the right person. I showed him the film and he loved it so much that he immediately got associated with it. He has put all his strength behind the film.”

With the film making just the right buzz, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra – who would soon be starting Toofaan with Farhan Akhtar – is happy about this association.

“The entire team of Pen is very passionate about Mere Pyare Prime Minister and their marketing team is doing a great job. See, one part of the filmmaking is conceptualizing, the second is making it and third and very important part is to take it to the people. In that regard, I am grateful to Pen and Jayantibhai for doing everything that is required for the film,” he concludes.

One now looks forward to the audience response once the film arrives all over on the coming Friday.

