Badla Box Office Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu Starrer Opens Much Better Than Expected

Badla Box Office Day 1: It was predicted in this column that Badla could well open in the range of 3-4 crore. Since the film is a suspense thriller, the genre usually starts slow and then picks up on the basis of word of mouth. Also, Captain Marvel was always expected to take a very good start and hence was a formidable competition.

However, what happened at the Box Office was even better news as the Sujoy Ghosh film opened much better than expected. With 5.04 crore coming on the first day, it is a good start indeed as the base is very well set now. This is a core multiplex film and especially at urban centers like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore, the numbers have been quite good.

This is the best start ever for director Sujoy Ghosh as the numbers have gone past the first day collections of Kahaani 2 (4.25 crores). Even for Taapsee Pannu this is a good beginning since the numbers are on the same lines as Naam Shabana (5.12 crores) and that was more of an action entertainer with Akshay Kumar’s presence as well. As for the combination of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Pink had brought in (4.32 crores) on its first day and now Badla has gone one up on that.

In fact for Shah Rukh Khan too this is a good opening as a producer in the suspense thriller genre. His Ittefaq (that he had co-produced with Karan Johar) had collected 4.05 crore on its first day and now Badla is almost a crore more.

All said and done, Badla looks like yet another success in the making this winning season and one waits to see the kind of jumps that take place over the weekend to pin down the eventual verdict.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

