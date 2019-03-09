90 WHOPPING CRORES – Akshay Kumar’s Price To Make The Digital Debut? Salman Khan Also In Talks!

A couple of days ago, Akshay Kumar was no less than a superhero for his fans when he went on stage and set himself on fire for Amazon Prime’s The End (working title). After the announcement of this superstar’s digital debut, rumours regarding Salman Khan is also surfacing on the net.

We’ve known Akshay Kumar for taking profit-sharing in his movies but when it comes to his digi-maiden series, it seems Khiladi is all set to cash in a monumental chunk of the amount. It’s been said, the digital service giants are paying an amount as huge as 90 crores to the Baby star.

According to a report published in the Asian Age, Akshay’s fee for the show is “in the vicinity of Rs 90 crore, if not more.”

“To begin with, Akshay was not keen to do a digital series. Amazon pursued him relentlessly. They hope to get in more Bollywood superstars,” added their source.

Akshay was not very keen on taking the show but his son Aarav played a pivotal role to make him agree. The End is reportedly being said as a multi-season show and 90 crores are said to be the fee of just initial season. The digi-giants are relentless to rope-in as many Bollywood stars as possible for their various upcoming series.

After Akshay Kumar, it’s Salman Khan’s name that’s doing the rounds. It’s been said the makers have approached Salman Khan for another series and are very persistent to bring him on board. As of now Salman is busy with Bharat and has movies like Dabangg 3, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next and Sooraj Barjatya’s next in hand. It seems very difficult for the Blockbuster Khan to give a nod for a digital show but his fans are surely hoping to see him as much as possible.

