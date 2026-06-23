Backrooms emerged as the first movie in A24’s history to cross the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It has also achieved an impressive feat at the North American box office. The movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Us, moving closer to the all-time top 10 highest-grossing horror films list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office?

The movie collected a solid $7.2 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It dropped by only 37.5% from last weekend, despite losing 553 theaters on Friday. It has therefore hit the $175.1 million cume at the North American box office. It is tracking to end its domestic run around the $190 million mark.

Surpasses Us as the all-time 11th highest-grossing horror movie domestically

According to reports, Backrooms has surpassed the domestic haul of the US to become the 11th-highest-grossing horror movie of all time. For the unversed, Us is a 2019 psychological horror film starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker. It was a commercial success and also regarded as one of the greatest horror films of the 21st century.

Us collected $175.1 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. Backrooms has beaten the entire domestic total in just four weekends. With that, the Kane Parsons movie has also emerged as the 11th-highest-grossing horror movie in North America all time. It has edged closer to breaking into the top 10 list of horror films in North America.

More about the movie

According to reports, the horror movie collected $12.3 million overseas during its 4th weekend, bringing the global total to $125.9 million. Allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $301 million. It is the only A24 release in history to cross $300 million. It was released on May 29.

Box office summary

Domestic – $175.1 million

International – $125.9 million

Worldwide – $301 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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Must Read: Backrooms Worldwide Box Office: Creates History As A24’s First Film To Enter The $300M Club, Cracking The All-Time Top 25 Horror Chart

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