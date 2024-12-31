Baby John Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Only 16% Jump

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John has unfortunately not brought any hope at the box office. In 7 days, the film stands at an estimated 32.65 crore at the box office, and it is currently the lowest-earning film of the actor’s career. It needs to surpass the lifetime collection of October to change this!

On the seventh day, December 31, Tuesday, the film earned 2.15 crore as per the early estimates. This was a slight jump of almost 16% at the box office from the previous day, which brought 1.85 crore at the box office.

Baby John has not showed any visible jump on the last day of the year as well. Hopefully the new year brings a new hope for the film to redeem at the box office, but the chances seem very meek with Mufasa: The Lion King working well in India.

Will Marco Turn Competition?

In the last few days, Unni Mukundan’s Malayalam action thriller Marco has gained traction with its Hindi version, and it might turn into a competition for Varun Dhawan‘s action biggie at the box office.

Baby John Budget & Collection

Helmed by Kalees, the film has been mounted on a massive budget of 160 crore, and it has managed to recover only 20% of its entire budget. It seems a herculean task for the film to recover its entire budget!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 11.25 crore

Day 2: 5.13 crore

Day 3: 3.65 crore

Day 4: 4.25 crore

Day 5: 5 crore

Day 6: 1.85 crore

Day 7: 2.15 crore * (estimated)

Total: 32.65 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

