There’s no sign of relief for Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer Baby John, which is struggling to make a mark at the box office. The Christmas battle intensifies as Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King enjoy more footfalls in theatres. Another decline has been witnessed on day 4. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Competition gets tougher

Directed by Kalees, Baby John was released in theatres on December 25, 2024. It opened to a three-way battle as Pushpa 2 remained even in its third week. On the other hand, Mufasa: The Lion King is growing with each day amid a strong buzz. Varun Dhawan starrer began its journey on an underwhelming note, and the graph continues to take the downward route.

Day 4 Early Estimates

As per the early trends flowing in, Baby John has raked in collections in the range of 4-4.50 crores on Saturday. It has barely witnessed the growth of 9-23% compared to 3.65 crores* earned on the previous day, which is even less than 1 crore. Ideally, it should have shown some improvement during the weekend, but so far, there are no positive signs.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Baby John below:

Day 1: 11.25 crores

Day 2: 5.13 crores

Day 3: 3.65 crores*

Day 4: 4-4.50 crores (estimates)

The overall 4-day total at the Indian box office will now land somewhere between 24.03-24.53 crores*. There is a desperate need for a jump, or Varun Dhawan’s film will soon crash at the ticket windows.

Baby John’s loss is Marco’s gain?

South films have been performing really well in the Hindi circuit. Devara, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD have been some recent examples. Malayal action thriller film Marco has also been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Its leading actor, Unni Mukundan, took to his Twitter/X handle to announce that around 140+ shows have been added to the Hindi belt.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the shows of Baby John are being replaced with Marco, as it has not been performing well. There has been a lot of buzz around Haneef Adeni’s directorial, as its violent scenes are being compared to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

*Estimates, official figures awaited.

*Estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

