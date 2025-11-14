Baahubali – The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and others, will soon conclude its glorious run at the North American box office. On the opening day, it exceeded expectations and pulled off a historic start for a re-release. Afterwards, it experienced bigger drops, but it was still expected to reach a major milestone in the territory. However, it will now be ending its run without reaching that historic milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn at the North American box office in 13 days?

The Tollywood magnum opus generated huge buzz, resulting in record-breaking pre-sales. While it was expected to rake in a thunderous start, it exceeded expectations by registering a day 1 collection of $452K (including premieres). Being a front-loaded affair, the film dropped significantly after a historic start.

As per the latest collection update, Baahubali – The Epic has earned $931K at the North American box office in 13 days. From here, it won’t cover a longer distance as its daily collection has dropped to as low as $2K.

Baahubali – The Epic to miss historic milestone

As we can see, Baahubali – The Epic had an opportunity to score $1 million in North America, considering the start of over $400K. With this, it would have become the first Indian re-release to earn $1 million in the territory. Unfortunately, the film faced brutal drops after an epic start, thus losing its steam much earlier than expected.

It’s 2nd highest-grossing re-release in India!

Coming to the Indian box office, the Prabhas starrer is already the second-highest-grossing re-release. After 14 days, its collection stands at 33.18 crore net. Including GST, it stands at 39.15 crore gross.

It reached the second spot by surpassing Tumbbad (32.21 crores). It will be ending its run in the same position, staying below Sanam Teri Kasam (35.55 crores).

Take a look at the top 3 re-release grossers in India (net):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 35.55 crores Baahubali – The Epic – 33.18 crores (14 days) Tumbbad – 32.21 crores

