Prabhas starrer Baahubali – The Epic has witnessed its first big crash on the first Monday. SS Rajamouli’s re-edited and remastered version was on track to create history at the Indian box office. But will it beat Sanam Teri Kasam re-release in its lifetime? Scroll below for the day 4 collection!

Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4

According to estimates, Baahubali – The Epic earned 1.75 crores on day 4, across all languages. Unexpectedly, it witnessed a significant drop in Telugu, as well as in Hindi, the two best-performing languages. Compared to the 6.3 crores earned on Sunday, there was a drop of 72% on the first Monday.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office reach 26.10 crores net after 4 days. Including taxes, the gross collection amounted to 30.79 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in all languages (net earnings):

Paid previews: 1.15 crores

Day 1: 9.65 crores

Day 2: 7.25 crores

Day 3: 6.3 crores

Day 4: 1.75 crores

Total: 26.10 crores

3rd Indian film to achieve this re-release feat!

Only two Indian re-releases in history had crossed the 30 crore gross mark at the box office. Baahubali – The Epic has now joined the leagues of Tumbbad and Sanam Teri Kasam, by becoming the third film. The best is yet to come, as it will soon surpass Sohum Shah’s film and emerge as the 2nd highest re-release grosser in India.

Take a look at the highest-grossing re-releases at the Indian box office (gross collection):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 41.94 crores Tumbbad – 38 crores Baahubali – The Epic – 30.79 crores (4 days) Ghilli – 26.5 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores Titanic 3D – 18 crores Sholay 3D – 13 crores Laila Majnu – 11.59 crores

Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Summary Day 4 (All Languages)

India net: 26.10 crores

India gross: 30.79 crores

