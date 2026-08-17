Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): 2nd Hit Bollywood Film Of 2026! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Emraan Hashmi’s much-loved sequel, Awarapan 2, marks his return as Shivam Pandit, and the audience has approved his brooding anti-hero avatar, which has turned a goldmine at the box office! In 4 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 98.2 – 98.5 crore at the box office in India! After an explosive opening weekend during the Independence Day frame, the romantic action crime thriller faced its first true weekday test on the first Monday.

2nd Bollywood Hit Film Of 2026

Interestingly, Emraan Hashmi has delivered the second-most profitable Bollywood film of 2026, which, incidentally, is also the second clean hit of the year! Despite an expected 64% drop from Sunday’s peak, the film has comfortably crossed the hit mark and has crossed 100% return on investment.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 4 Estimates

With a tightly controlled investment of almost 45 crore, the film has officially emerged as Bollywood’s 2nd Hit film of 2026, right behind Dhurandhar 2! As per early trade estimates, Awarapan 2 has collected in the range of 9.2 crore to 9.5 crore, on day 4, August 17, Monday. The movie maintained an average daily occupancy of 22% across 10,800 shows in India.

With these 1st Monday collections, the 4-day cumulative domestic net total for the film stands at a staggering 98 crore to 98.5 crore, putting it right on the doorstep of the 100 crore club!

By delivering a profit of 53.20 crore against its 45 crore cost, Awarapan 2 has registered a massive 118.22% return on investment. This makes it only the second Bollywood film of 2026 to earn a clean Hit tag, sitting right behind the record-breaking Dhurandhar 2. With the 100 crore mark expected to be crossed by Tuesday afternoon, Emraan Hashmi’s romantic action drama is set to enjoy a glorious theatrical run over the week!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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