Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Over Rs. 11,000 Crores & Counting!

Avengers: Endgame has completed its first week run at the Indian Box Office and has done historic business. The collections saw its first big drop on Thursday but the first week collections are still historic. The film is also roaring at the Worldwide Box Office and is breaking new records every day.

After becoming the Top Worldwide Grosser of 2019, Endgame is not just strengthening up its position but also breaking up some All-Time Records.

After breaking the lifetime records of Black Panther and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Endgame just surpassed the lifetime collections of Furious 7 ($1,516 million) and Marvel’s The Avengers ($1,518.8 million). The total worldwide business of Avengers: Endgame so far is $1,664.2 million (around INR 11,500 crores) which places it on 6th rank among the All-Time Highest Worldwide Grossers.

Some of the major International contributors in the earth-shattering business of the film is China with reported collections of $175,961,330, UK with $55,981,204 and Mexico $31,905,293.

The next targets of the film are Jurassic World ($1,671.7), Avengers: Infinity War ($2,048.4) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2,068.2) before it eventually takes on the Top ones Avatar ($2,788) and Titanic ($2,187.5).

This is the final chapter in the much loved Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film directed by Russo Brothers boasts of huge star cast which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

