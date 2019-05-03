Bharat: Salman Khan Used To Look At Sunil Grover & Say “Le Gaya Scene” – Here’s Why

Salman Khan is all in for the promotion of his upcoming movie Bharat with Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar. The cast is all prepared to rule the hearts and box office already and therefore, they went live on Twitter today to answer their fan questions and it got a good response.

He was asked about working with comedian Sunil Grover by a fan, to which he replied “He’s one of the most talented people that I’ve ever come across till date. There are lots of actors in the movie, who, in some scenes have done much better than me (laughs) so I used to joke about it…when I saw someone performing really well… I used to look and Sunil and say “le gaya scene”.

“He’s one of the most talented actors I’ve seen so far. When he’s acting – he’s completely into the character. If you see him as Guthi or Dr. Gulati or when he’s imitating Mr. Bachchan or Dharmendra Ji, he’s not hitting below the belt in his comedy. He is actually a fan of them and he plays their character to the T,” he further shared.

When Ali asked the same question to Katrina, she said, “When we’d be waiting for Salman Khan in the morning on sets for a short time…we got a chance to have some really incredible conversation. When I first got to know Sunil Ji, I realised that he’s one of the really incredible people.. of course, he’s funny. You can just talk to him about anything”

They did a live question and answer session for a good 13 minutes and garnered quite amazing views. We wish the movie becomes a blockbuster and breaks all of their previous records!

Check out the video below:

#TeamBharatOnTwitter is now Live! Thank you for all your questions, watch to find out if we pick yours! https://t.co/GTGFIrceDi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 3, 2019

