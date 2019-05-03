Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal & Gokuldham Residents Enlight Garibnagar Voters, But Get Trap In A Tricky Situation

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode 2722: The party workers start distributing mobile phones from the new stock. A person yells out as the box had nothing but the scraps of paper. Another one exposes the box full of paper scraps. Sevaklal gets furious over the incident and asks his people to hold Jethalal. Another worker informs about the boxes, which contain nothing but the sawdust.

Sevaklal and his workers doubt about the sting operation and call out for the people involved with Jethalal, in the operation of exposing him. All Gokuldham members involved in the mission assemble in front of Sevaklal and unveils the reason for exposing his real corrupt face in front of people and election commission. Sevaklal further warns them by stating that they can’t cause any harm to him and asks his workers to strip away the gadgets and recording cameras from the Gokuldham residents.

Sevaklal wickedly crushes all the recording micro cameras and assures Gokuldham residents, that he will make their life hell, once he wins the election. Trapped in trouble, Jethalal calls out the residents of Garibnagar to look at the corrupt practices taking place in their colony. Sevaklal laughs it out and asks other Gokuldham residents too, to join with Jethalal.

All Gokuldham residents call out the people of the colony. People slowly assembles at the crossroad and ask, why they are shouting? Jethalal and others explain, it’s high time to take a stand against the leader who takes people for granted and bribe them during the elections. Struck by the thoughts of Gokuldham residents, people of the colony are enlightened and pledges to not get indulged in any evil practices.

Popatlal and Sodhi arrive at the same crossroad along with election commission officer and police. Unaware of the fact that the recording cameras are crushed by Sevaklal, Popatlal directs police to arrest Sevaklal and his workers for bribing the voters.

One of the party workers fakes police and election commission officer that it’s his birthday and he is distributing the mobiles to celebrate the occasion. He further states that Sevaklal is his favourite leader, hence distributing the phones and urging the residents of Garibnagar to vote for the leader. He asserts police to arrest him and not Sevaklal, as the corrupt practices are performed by him. Also, he states that the phones were provided by Jethalal himself.

