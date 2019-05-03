Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man aka the ultimate hero of Avengers: Endgame completes 11 years today and this video of all the Avengers cast singing happy birthday for him, will give you goosebumps.

I remember I was in 8th standard when Iron Man came in 2008 and I was shocked to see the kind of reaction it got. I was wondering if people have lost their minds after watching it and were pretending to act cool as if I don’t care enough about the movie. Until I saw it on my own and honestly, I lost my mind and understood what the hype was all about.

The first creation of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was Iron Man which was played by Robert Downey Jr. and exactly 11 years ago on this day, they came up with this movie and created history like never before. And the last slot of this series was the 22nd movie Avengers: Endgame which is the most anticipated movie of the year 2019 and fans have been waiting for this all their lives. Robert Downey Jr. shared a video on Instagram where all the cast of Avengers: Endgame which includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson & Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista is seen singing happy birthday to Iron Man.

Marvel’s official Instagram handle also posted for Iron Man saying, “Eleven years ago today, Marvel Studios’ “Iron Man” was the first MCU film released in theaters.💥#TodayInMarvelHistory #Marvel80”

Meanwhile Avengers: Endgame is already shattering records on international as well as the domestic box office. It has already crossed a benchmark of 1.2 billion worldwide in its first weekend and emerging as one of the highest grossing movies of all times.

This video of these superheroes singing happy birthday to Iron Man is the video of the millennium and will give you chills no matter how many times you watch it!

