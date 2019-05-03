Bhai Answers His Favourite Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar Film & No It’s Not Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai Or Bharat!

Bharat featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is all set to release next month, and they have started the promotional activities. Both were present with the director Ali Abbas Zafar on Salman Khan’s Twitter page to answer some of the fan questions. It was a fun interaction and we’ve filtered out one such highlight from it.

A user asked Salman Khan that he has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar multiple times, which one movie is his favourite. There were three options in front of Salman Khan to choose from – Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Katrina Kaif broke the awkward silence and said that for the answer to this question, people have to wait for 5th June. A quizzed Salman, asked “Why?” to which her reply was, “Because by then everyone will see all the three films.”

But as usual, Salman took to everyone by surprise when he didn’t choose any of the films from the three. He said, “The best thing in which we (Ali & I) have worked is Marigold. It starred Ali Larter and was directed by Willard Carroll. I was an actor in that and it was a Hollywood film. Ali was the 5th assistant director of the 2nd unit.”

When we cross-checked for facts, we found out Ali Abbas Zafar was the first assistant director of the second unit. Now, this was a revelation and now we know the reason behind their strong bond.

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

