Remember Sun Saathiya? ‘Street Dancer’ Shraddha Kapoor Is Back On Track For Her Sexy Moves!

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has resumed dance rehearsal for Street Dancer after finishing the shooting for the upcoming trilingual Saaho. The actress has uploaded a video as her Instagram story and has captioned it: “Back to it. #StreetDancer rehearsals.”
The actress is also running a tight schedule, hopping from one set to another, slipping into a range of characters to ace her parts. She is playing diverse characters this year.
VD: Shraddha I'm going ha. Shra: Bye! VD: Say bye at least properly yaar! Shra: Bye! VD: At least look at me yaar! So much arrogance. This is what happens when you sign a film in South with a big superstar! Shra: I'm gonna kill you when I come down! VD: Treat us so badly!
In Saaho, Shraddha will be seen in an action avatar as she is essaying the role of a police official, while Chhichhore will test her versatility as she is doing the double role of a college student and a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.
