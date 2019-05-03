Bharat: Salman Khan Still Isn’t Over Priyanka Chopra’s Betrayal & This Video Shows His Disappointment!

The team of Bharat including the lead actors Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif along with director Ali Abbas Zafar held a live session on their Twitter handle today where they picked up limited questions of their fans and answered them. The trio spoke on various topics including working with Sunil Grover, the favourite song from the movie, but what caught our attention was Salman Khan continuously taking a dig on Priyanka Chopra in the 13 minutes long session!

So it all began with a question was popped up by a fan who asked, “I want to ask my fav Katrina Kaif.. How did you prep for your role and what kind of role do you want to play in future.”

To which Katrina was replying, “I had around 2 months for my role and I have worked extremely hard” but Salman was quick to interrupt as he promptly said, “Priyanka ne jyada time nahi diya humko” [Priyanka didn’y give us much time (to prepare)]. Followed by an awkward silence and the three exchanging smiles.

But that was not it, after Katrina gave her entire answer, Salman continued, “No, but seriously bohot hard work kiya hai Katrina ne… both hardwork.. agar Priyanka humko thoda sa aur waqt de deti.. toh…”

(No, but seriously, Katrina has worked really hard.. if Priyanka would’ve given us more time..”) and the camera captured his sarcastic yet disappointed look. However, Ali quickly moved to the next question in order to escape the situation!

Looks like Salman is still angry with Priyanka and this disappointment isn’t getting over soon. What do you all have to say about it? Watch the video and decide for yourself.

#TeamBharatOnTwitter is now Live! Thank you for all your questions, watch to find out if we pick yours! https://t.co/GTGFIrceDi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 3, 2019

Earlier, Priyanka who was roped in as the leading lady in between had abruptly opted out of the movie and there were several speculations that followed by but one of the main reasons stated that she moved out of the project due to her wedding with beau Nick Jonas.

The trio also gave some other interesting details in the session. Stay tuned to our website to read about it all!

