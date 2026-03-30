Avatar: Fire and Ash is still running in theaters in North America, having been there for over 100 days. It missed the domestic haul of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle by a whisker this weekend. However, the gap is very small, so there is a chance it could overtake the Dwayne Johnson starrer. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The James Cameron-helmed film was released last December and is still running in theaters. It is one of the highest-grossing 2025 releases at the box office, despite being the weakest in the franchise. Avatar 3 failed to reach the $2 billion mark worldwide, but it is still a box-office success.

Avatar: Fire and Ash at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $175k at the box office in North America, and this is its 15th three-day weekend. It still has a strong hold at the domestic box office, averaging a per-theater gross of $1k across 176 venues. It lost 75 screens in North America this past weekend. After 101 days in release, the film has collected $404.2 million at the domestic box office.

Inches away from surpassing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s domestic haul.

Avatar 3 has been chasing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s domestic haul for weeks. Due to the competition and the theater’s loss, it failed to do so. Even during this weekend, Avatar 3 missed the domestic haul of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle by a whisker. But the gap is less than $1 million and can be achieved eventually. For the unversed, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossed $404.5 million domestically and became the #53-highest-grossing film of all time.

James Cameron‘s film is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic box office of Jumanji. It will thus move closer to the all-time #52 rank in the list. Avatar 3 will thus end its box-office run at #52. At #50 is The Hunger Games, with its $408.0 million domestic haul, and surpassing that is challenging for Avatar 3.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has grossed $1.08 billion worldwide and has been playing in theaters since December 2025.

Box office summary of Avatar 3

Domestic – $404.1 million

International – $1.08 billion

Worldwide – $1.48 billion

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