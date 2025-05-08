The Marathi drama flick Ata Thambaycha Naay is showcasing a dismal run at the box office. The film is also yet to recover its entire budget. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 7th day.

Ata Thambaycha Naay Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Siddhartha Jadhav starrer earned 13 lakhs. This was a slight growth of 8% since the movie amassed 2 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 1.57 crores.

The movie remains below 2 crores which is not a very good sign. There were high expectations from Ata Thambaycha Naay since the star cast consists of names like Bharat Jadhav and Siddhartha Jadhav. These actors are known for churning out blockbusters in the Marathi film industry.

But this time, Ata Thambaycha Naay fell flat at the box office. The film has also not been receiving a sufficient positive word of mouth. The film is mounted at a scale of 4 crores.

With its current India net collection of 1.57 crores, the film has only managed to cover 39% of its budget. There are high chances that the film will wrap up without recovering its entire budget. It is also facing a tough competition from Devmanus and Gulkand.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Ata Thambaycha Naay has been helmed by Shivraj Waichal. Apart from Bharat Jadhav and Siddharth Jadhav, the movie also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Prajakta Hanamghar and Rohini Hattangadi in the lead roles. Talking about the plot, the movie is based on the real life incident against the backdrop of the BMC workers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

