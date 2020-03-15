Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Shows A Slight Growth!

Angrezi Medium Box Office: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer showed a dip on its day 2 as the cinema halls are closed across the major cities, the regions where exactly the target audience of the film lies. Nonetheless, today i.e. on Sunday, there’s a ray of hope for the makers as the film has shown a slight growth.

As per the reports flowing in, Angrezi Medium has recorded the occupancy of 13-16% for the morning shows across the country. It’s a good growth when compared to yesterday’s 11-13%, as the film was expected to stay on similar lines in the best scenario. Now, one can clearly see that Irrfan’s film is clearly facing hurdles in proving its potential, the only positive is that there are no biggies arriving in the coming weeks as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and other films have been postponed due to coronavirus epidemic.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium earned 4.03 crores on opening day and dipped on 2nd day to earn 3-3.40 crores.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she signed Angrezi Medium only because she wanted to work with the film’s lead actor Irrfan Khan.

“I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour,” said Kareena Kapoor at a special screening of the web series “Mentalhood” that stars her elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

