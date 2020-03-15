Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Singing ‘Rain Rain Go Away’ To Little Brother Psalm Will Just Make Your Sunday Better!

Beauty Mogul Kim Kardashian has four kids with singer and rapper Kanye West starting with North being the eldest, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Time and again, we see Kim sharing the pictures and videos of her kids and giving an insight into how she is like any other regular mom!

Since it’s raining very heavily in Los Angeles, Kim shared a super cute video of Chicago singing ‘Rain rain go away’ to little brother Psalm. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kim wrote, “Rain Rain Go Away Little Psalmy Wants To Play”.

Aren’t these two just adorable?

Also, due to this ongoing coronavirus scare it’s advised by the doctors all over the world to stay indoors and avoid going out. WHO has announced coronavirus as pandemic and countries like China, France, Italy and Spain are the most affected by this.

Film releases are getting delayed, world-tour by singers are getting cancelled amid coronavirus scare. It’s good that we let our children play inside the house and let them go out for a while.

Kim also shared in her stories how her kids have made a small house using cardboards and were having fun playing there. Kim shared it in her Instagram story and wrote, “North and her houses,” and “She made a quarantine section for Kim and Kanye.”

According to Kim’s Instagram Stories, it looks like her kids are still having a blast playing indoors and staying cozy.

