THIS Is Why Miss World Manushi Chillar Chose To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, will soon be seen making her silver screen debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the historic drama Prithviraj. Now the beauty has opened up about what made her sign up for the period drama to make her Bollywood debut.

Manushi said, “It is a huge honour for me and I’m giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. I’d want to contribute towards portrayal of Indian woman in cinema who are forward-thinking, beautiful, strong, vocal, independent and upright human beings.”

Prithviraj will feature Akshay Kumar essaying the titular role of the king Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chillar will feature as Sanyogita, the love of his life.

“Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I’m doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me,” she added.

Prithviraj, a biopic on the life of the famed Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan is being backed by Yash Raj Films and is slated for a Diwali 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!