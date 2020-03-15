Kajal Aggarwal To Replace Trisha Krishnan In Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’?

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya has been making headlines all across the Internet ever since its inception last year. The film has been in news from the past couple of days following Trisha Krishnan’s walkout from the magnum opus.

Trisha recently mentioned in her tweet that she has opted to opt-out from the social drama following creative differences between her and the makers, as the Kollywood diva’s tweet read: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi’s sirs film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

The news about Trisha walking out from the Chiranjeevi starrer has left many cinemagoers disappointed. As Chiranjeevi and Trisha’s chemistry in their earlier release Stalin (2006) was very much liked by the audience, and following the success of the action drama, fans were keen to catch up with their favourite stars after a long gap of 16 years.

However, if reports are to be believed the makers of Acharya are in talks with the gorgeous and talented Kajal Aggarwal for the lead part in the Kortala Siva’s directorial.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same from Kajal and the makers of Acharya are still awaited.

If everything falls in place it will be for the second time where Chiranjeevi and Kajal will share the same screen space. The actor duo has earlier worked together in 2017 released Khaidi No 1.

More about Acharya, as per reports Chiranjeevi in the social drama will be playing a Naxalite, with Mahesh Babu in an extended cameo as a fierce student leader.

