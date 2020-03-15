Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 9: Stays Around Same Levels As 2nd Friday

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Baaghi 3 stayed around the same levels on Saturday as Friday and the only silver lining here is that it could well have gone further down due to shutting down of theatres. The film is benefitting to some extent from the fact that it is doing well primarily in the interiors and this is where theaters haven’t closed down to the extent that this has happened in bigger cities, especially metros.

The collections came to the tune of 2 crores* and that has pushed the numbers to 94.92 crores*. Had the situation been normal, the Tiger Shroff starrer would have definitely entered the 100 Crore Club by now. However, that would now have to wait for some more time at least since one never knows which state announces closure of theaters next.

Though it has been rather unfortunate for the Sajid Nadiadwala production to suffer this sort of fate when it had just managed to find its footing, it can still call itself lucky that the situation didn’t become this grim in the week of its release. Had the film released this week, then this expensive film could well have faced huge loss.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution source

