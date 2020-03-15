Harshvardhan Rane Contributes For ‘Clean Ganga’ & Leaves An Important Message For Tourists

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is busy shooting for the Taapsee Pannu-starrer “Haseen Dillruba” in Uttarakhand, was recently spotted picking up trash from the river Ganga.

“The tourists throw used clothes and consider it as ‘Ganga Daan’. I request them to not indulge in such practice and rather donate their old clothes to the underprivileged,” Harshvardhan said.

After the clean-up drive, The actor posed for pictures with a group of local people.

“Haseen Dillruba” is a murder mystery that features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Hansika Motwani along with Harshvardhan Rane in the pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on September 18 and it marks the return of director Vinil Mathew, whose last release is his 2014 debut feature, “Hasee Toh Phasee“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!