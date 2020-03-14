Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Despite A Decent Day 1, Business Dents Further Due To Current Situation

Angrezi Medium Box Office: Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan’s latest release is off to its box office journey on a slower note. Speaking about today i.e. day 2, the film despite being good in content has failed to register a good start and coronavirus is the main culprit behind it.

As per the reports flowing in, Angrezi Medium has recorded 11-13% of occupancy for the morning shows across the country. It is almost similar or slightly greater than yesterday’s 10% plus occupancy. With cinema halls being closed in major metros, the exact regions where its target audience lies, the film might suffer big time. Now, all eyes on how the afternoon and evening shows perform.

Meanwhile, Hindi Medium (2017), collected 69 crores in its lifetime run and the major task for its sequel would be to cross those numbers.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she signed Angrezi Medium only because she wanted to work with the film’s lead actor Irrfan Khan.

“I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan in the film. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and I think, that, for me is the greatest honour,” said Kareena Kapoor at a special screening of the web series “Mentalhood” that stars her elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

“Angrezi Medium” marks Irrfan’s comeback after he was diagnosed with cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment for the ailment. A few days back, Irrfan shared a heartwarming message for fans saying he would not be able to promote his upcoming film owing to the health condition.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!