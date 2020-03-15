Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Faces Rohit Shetty’s Wrath Yet Again, Director Says “You Are Not Directing The Show”

The Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been welcomed with a lot of love from fans. While this season has the fun quoted higher as compared to other seasons with contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande and former contests Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

However in one of the latest promos released by the makers of the show, Tejasswi Prakash is seen at the receiving end of host Rohit Shetty’s temper yet again! It all happened after RJ and contestant Malishka completed a stunt where hundreds of cockroaches were poured on her body.

While Malishka stepped out of the box of insects and began dusting them of her body along with the crew, Tejasswi being an eager friend and team captain rushed to help Malishka. This is when Shetty lost his cool and yelled at Prakash saying, “Tejasswi..Tejasswi go back to your place. You are not directing this show, better be in your limits.”

Check out the promo here:

Well, this is not the first time that the Swaragini actress has been blasted by Shetty. When she had earlier accused Shetty of being biased towards contestant Amruta Khanvilkar, Rohit had lashed out at Tejasswi saying, “Don’t cross your limit. I’ve not reached here by roaming around with my car. I’ve worked hard to reach here. You have to respect that. I will throw you out of the show.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi boasts of an impressive contestant list with popular tv faces like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles.

