AndhaDhun Box Office: Crosses The 215% Mark In The List Of Most Profitable Movies Of 2018

AndhaDhun Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s thriller-mystery has been loved and the box office numbers are enough to prove it. The movie has breached the 60 crore mark and is all set to touch the 65 crore mark.

The movie, in the profitable movies’ list of 2018 has not done any changes, but has crossed the 215% mark as its Return On Investment %.

AndhaDhun, which as of now, stands at the total collection of 63.30 crores in India has the return on investment of 43.30 crores and the percentage of the same is 216.50%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Ayushmann Khuranna, yesterday did something very adorable, had kept a karva chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer. Ayushmann on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of his palm on which the letter “t= Tahira” in Hindi was written with henna. He captioned it: “She can’t fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life. Karva chauth”.

On September 22, Tahira revealed that she has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer.