Saaho actor, Prabhas has emerged as practically the only superstar from south who has as many as four centuries to his name now when it comes to his Hindi releases. While three of these four films are dubbed affairs, the only one which is an original Bollywood film is Adipurush, which makes this century all the more special.

He first emerged on an all-India map with Baahubali: The Beginning which was an SS Rajamouli spectacle. The man who facilitated his move to an an-India level was Karan Johar who ensured that the film got a massive promotional, marketing and release planned for it. This was followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion which was unassailable for years in succession till Pathaan went past it earlier this year. In between, there was Saaho which, despite average merits, still managed to reach 150 crores due to his stardom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Adipurush is set to cross that mark in the next few days, hence turning out to be Prabhas’ second-highest Hindi grosser.

This is how the lifetime score of Prabhas’s Hindi releases look like:

Baahubali: The Conclusion – 511 crores Saaho – 150 crores Adipurush – 113.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 115 crores

Incidentally, he is practically the only South superstar to have a core Hindi century to his name. There have been Yash (KGF: Chapter 2), Jr NTR –Ram Charan (RRR), Rajinikanth (2.0) and Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise) who have scored a century in Hindi but then these have been dubbed releases. Now the challenge is set for another South superstar too to do an original Hindi film and score as big as this since that would actually bring them into a pan-India map.

Must Read: Tom Cruise At The Worldwide Box Office: Mission: Impossible 7 Star Enjoys A Solid 75% Success Ratio In The Last 10 Years & Is Chasing This Billion-Dollar Milestone With Next Actioner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News