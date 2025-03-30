A Working Man is working its way spectacularly at the box office in China. It is expected to be the best three-day second weekend of the Disney movie Snow White. It is earning winning numbers in China. The action thriller is led by Jason Statham and might become as successful as or more than his last film, The Beekeeper. The movie has received opened to mixed reviews. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is expected to beat the industry’s expectations at the box office in North America. The actioner debuted at the box office at #1 this Friday. It bested Snow White on Friday with its opening-day collection, while the Disney feature crashed down by 77.2% from last weekend when it opened in the theatres. It has been released in 3,262 places in North America.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Jason Statham starrer action thriller collected a solid $1.4 million on Saturday. It remained at #2 on the second day of its release in China. The report also mentioned that A Working Man saw a hike of 62.1% on Saturday, from Friday, its opening day in China. It has earned this amount from over 71K screenings as the exhibitors added 12K from Friday’s release day.

David Ayer and Jason Statham’s movie has collected $2.4 million in two days at the box office in China. The film registered $85K in pre-sales for today. The film is playing over 63K screenings. The movie is aiming to earn between $3 million and $4 million in its opening weekend in China.

The Chinese box office is dominated by the animated feature Ne Zha 2, so occupying the #1 spot is a farfetched dream for the actioner. Despite being at the cinemas for two months, the Ne Zha sequel is earning solid numbers every day.

Meanwhile, the actioner collected a strong $5.6 million in the United States on its opening day, including $1.1 million from the Thursday previews. Jason Statham and David Ayer’s film is eyeing a three-day opening weekend between $14 million and $17 million in North America. A Working Man was released in the theatres on March 28.

