Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s debut, A Big Bold Journey, did not even meet the industry’s highly disappointing expectations. Both actors are exceptional Hollywood actors who have made some great films in their careers. But judging by its debut, this one will fall into the flop category. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been directed by Kogonada, who is known for the feature films Columbus and After Yang. It features a dynamic cast led by Margot and Colin, with Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in supporting roles. The film is reportedly doomed at the box office despite the fresh pairing.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey collected a disastrous number at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Despite Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell‘s combined star power, the romance drama collected just $3.5 million on its opening weekend. This is lower than Robbie’s previous disaster movie, Babylon, which collected $3.6 million on its debut weekend—almost half of Amsterdam’s $6.4 million debut.

Three-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $1.4 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $1.2 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $855K

Total – $3.5 million

Worldwide opening update

The overseas opening numbers are also not so high. They are almost on par with the domestic opening weekend collection and slightly more. According to the data, the movie collected $4.5 million on its international debut, and in addition to the domestic debut, the global debut collection is $8 million.

More about the film

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s film was made on an estimated budget of $50 million and is headed for a disastrous box office run. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey needs to earn around $125 million to break even. However, it will be a miracle if it crosses the $100 million milestone worldwide. The movie was released on September 19.

Box Office Summary of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

North America – $3.5 million

International – $4.5 million

Worldwide – $8 million

