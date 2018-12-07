2.0 Box Office (Hindi): Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 released on 29th November 2018 and it has been doing wonders at the box office. Taking an opening of 20.25 crores, the film has come a long way.

Till now, 2.0 stands at the grand total of 139.75 crores. The film has garnered a lot of appreciation from the viewers and critics as well. The advanced technology and top-notch VFX have attracted the audiences to the theatres in large number.

But despite positive reviews, the film hasn’t managed to touch the 150 crore mark in its 8-day extended weekend. The film is having a steady run at the box office. In the weekdays, it saw a minimal drop but nothing to worry about. But the question is, will it be able to touch the 200 crore mark at the box office in the coming days? Though there are no big films releasing in this week and next week. It will definitely help 2.0 to earn big at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, which has collected a whopping amount of 136.45 crores, was attracting a huge chunk of family audiences is now on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Soon this might become an added advantage for the film.

The film has 2 weeks free run until Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero hits the theatres. The Rajni-Akki starrer can juice up the maximum of it.

What do you think will 2.0 (Hindi) be able to make 200 crores at the box office? Vote now!