Bauua Singh’s fans have finally managed to save him from Aafia’s outrage, and Aafia is no longer Khafa! After trying several antics for few hours, Bauua has finally managed to gain his beloved’s forgiveness, thanks to his loyal Toli.

Bauua Singh tweeted asking help from his fam jam and Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted about it immediately.

ZERO fans come to Bauua’s rescue: Anushka Sharma responds by going live on Facebook
#AafiaKhafa was a one-day social media activity in which fans around the world helped Bauua by sending in messages and ideas on how he can make his beloved Aafia smile! They sent in some quirky suggestions and romantic ideas on how he can make it up to her and win her heart back.

The campaign was a huge hit and received interesting entries from fans in only few hours. The most exciting part of the campaign was when Anushka Sharma went live from Red Chillies Entertainment’s Facebook page on to read out her most favourite entries that and thank fans who made her smile.

Anushka Sharma picks her favourite ideas! #AafiaKhafa

Ab #AafiaKhafa nahi hai anymore. Your suggestions did bring a smile on her face. Watch Anushka Sharma LIVE as she picks out her favourite ones!

Posted by Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday, November 29, 2018

