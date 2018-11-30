Zero Fans Come To Bauua’s Rescue: Anushka Sharma Responds By Going Live On Facebook

Bauua Singh’s fans have finally managed to save him from Aafia’s outrage, and Aafia is no longer Khafa! After trying several antics for few hours, Bauua has finally managed to gain his beloved’s forgiveness, thanks to his loyal Toli.

Bauua Singh tweeted asking help from his fam jam and Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted about it immediately.

Doston roothi gf manaane ka koi upaay ho toh please bataayen! 🙏 #AafiaKhafa — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 29, 2018

.@BauuaSingh se ho gayi hai #AafiaKhafa and he needs all the help he can get to fix her mood. Send in your suggestions on how Bauua can bring back Aafia's smile.@AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/w0EWHoYBUM — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 29, 2018

#AafiaKhafa was a one-day social media activity in which fans around the world helped Bauua by sending in messages and ideas on how he can make his beloved Aafia smile! They sent in some quirky suggestions and romantic ideas on how he can make it up to her and win her heart back.

@BauuaSingh Arey Bauue, poori duniya ko apne chote se trailer se hasa diya aur logon ke chehron par muskuraahat laayi.

Work your charm! Be yourself, listen to what's wrong and then tell her how much you love her! ❤ Choti cheezein bohot maayne rakhti hai ❤ #AafiaKhafa https://t.co/k8pBpv5AOI — Hysteria (@3rdTimessACharm) November 29, 2018

@iamsrk ki tarah pehle pass jao or ankhon mein ankein daalkar bolo ab jaisa bhi hoon bs tumhara hoon..maana k tumhe rutha diya par sabse jada pyar bhi tumse he hai.. thn bahein faila kar bolo i love u.. #AafiaKhafa — jas🎷🎸 (@jas09091) November 29, 2018

@BauuaSingh you can name a star after Aafia to show her what she means to you ⭐️. #AafiaKhafa @RedChilliesEnt — Parthvi Kadam (@parthvi_k11) November 29, 2018

Ab toh chand hi lekar aao uske liye @BauuaSingh, lagta hai aise nahi maanegi Aafia #AafiaKhafa https://t.co/alGQMIGsFC — Amaan (@withAmaan) November 29, 2018

Yaar @BauuaSingh hum toh tumhe ek bhuat he badhiya idea de sakte hai ke aap na Aafia ko Mumbai le jaaua. Aur Yaha usse tum Mumbai me @iamsrk ka “Mannat” dikhado phir ek mast DDLJ ke picture dikhado Maratha Mandir me aur ek badiya sa candle light dinner karwa do ❤️🥰😌 #AafiaKhafa https://t.co/IsIp9xLpMW — ♡♔Bauua CFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) November 29, 2018

Kya Bauua Singh, itna bhi nahi pata. Zero hai tu Zero!

Arre Aafia ji ko SRK ki movies dikha. Pakka maan jayegi.

Aur suno, Zero aarahi hai 21 Dec ko.

Hamare saath FDFS dekhne aajao. Bhabhi khush hojayegi!!!#AafiaKhafa https://t.co/ACdUKSwNsU — Bauua Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 29, 2018

Usse batao ki uski muskurahat ke bina tumhari zindagi kitni fiki lag rahi hai❤#AafiaKhafa — Bauua’s Wingman (@mannankheradia) November 29, 2018

@BauuaSingh babe

First bring a vase and 10 roses

Write on every rose from 1 to 9 "why u love Aafia" 1 reason on each rose And the rose no.10 write on it " I can't live without ur smile" and give her a forehead kiss🤗

She will smile for sure ❤🙏#AafiaKhafa @RedChilliesEnt https://t.co/VmBXKTAjvk — 🇮🇳BESHO🇪🇬 (@Beshosrk) November 29, 2018

#AafiaKhafa @BauuaSingh

Dekho tum Dil k ache insaan lag rahe ho ja k apne Dil ki saari feelings express kar do Aur vese bhi jinhe dil jitna aata hai vo kabhi nahi harte

Aur na Girls ko badi badi ya Mehangi cheeze nahi chahye , ese hi deep talks with rose and cofee is enough 😍 — Rashmi (@rashmisrkfan) November 29, 2018

The campaign was a huge hit and received interesting entries from fans in only few hours. The most exciting part of the campaign was when Anushka Sharma went live from Red Chillies Entertainment’s Facebook page on to read out her most favourite entries that and thank fans who made her smile.

