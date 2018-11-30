2.0 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends (AP-Telangana & Karnataka): JUST WOW!

2.0 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends (AP-Telangana & Karnataka): Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 got released yesterday, and since then it’s been on a record-breaking spree. After rocking in the south, 2.0 has also started growing in the northern region too. If we speak about the Hindi collections of 2.0, early estimates suggest that it has collected in the range of approx 21 crores on its first day.

While in the region of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, it is being said that it has collected 18-20 crores (gross). Whereas in Karnataka, it has raked in over 8 crores (gross). Well, it is just the beginning for 2.0.

Since it has a four-day extended weekend, the box office numbers are expected to be sky high. The positive word of mouth, the presence of Akki and Rajini and Shankar’s cinematic vision have helped the film to gain several eyeballs.

Akshay Kumar, who features as the antagonist in the much-awaited, high-budget entertainer “2.0“, went through an elaborate prosthetic makeup process for his character. The actor says it was quite a test of his patience and that it has calmed him down.

“It was really a hard process for me to get the prosthetics done. For almost three and a half hours, I had to sit down quietly and do nothing. Three people used to work on my body and I had to stay patient…that was tough. I would say that the whole process of prosthetics made me a much calmer and patient person. “I am already a patient person, but this made me more subtle and mellow at that time,” said Akshay

The procedure used to not end there as the removal of the make-up required one and a half hours. The actor found it quite painful. In fact, Akshay had to stay on a liquid diet of water, smoothies and juices during his shooting schedule.

“When I used to go back home, I knew that I have to do the same thing again tomorrow morning. The make-up was so hard and covered that it used to close all the pores of my body and during my entire six hours of working, my body sweat used to not come out. So in the end when they used to remove the prosthetic, I had the smell of sweat,” shared the actor, who feels fortunate to have worked with iconic southern Indian filmmaker S. Shankar and with megastar Rajinikanth.