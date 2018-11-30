Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has off to a great start at the box office. Despite releasing on a normal working day, the sci-fi thriller has successfully attracted the flocks to the theatres and managed to outshine other biggies of the year like Thugs Of Hindostan and Sanju, in terms of opening day occupancy. With first day figures yet to come, it will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to rake all-time highest opening figures in India.

All-time blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, still holds the record of the biggest opening day with 121 crores (inclusive of all languages). Recently released magnum opus, Thugs Of Hindostan holds the second position by amassing 52.25 crores (inclusive of all languages) on the first day. Rajinikanth’s Kabali stands at 3rd place with a collection 48 crores* (inclusive of all languages).

Response for 2.0 is huge than previous releases of Rajinikanth, so it has a higher chance of entering into top 3 of all time highest openers and is all set to cross Thugs Of Hindostan’s first day total. The main challenge would be surpassing the mammoth total posted by Baahubali 2.

Amidst huge fan frenzy, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 finally released yesterday and is receiving a terrific response from the movie maniacs. The movie has shown a solid occupancy and especially in the Southern region, Thalaiva fans created a rage by flocking the theatres.

It is released in approximately 6600 to 6800 screens all over the country and it includes 17 IMAX theatres, thus taking over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 6500 screens.