2.0 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends (Hindi): BIG Enough For A Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar Film?

2.0 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends (Hindi): Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 hit the theatres today and it literally set the screens on fire. Not only in south, but it has now taken over the northern region as well. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is high on VFX and top notch techniques.

The major thing which has worked in 2.0’s favour is the extremely positive word of mouth and super positive reviews by the critics. Yet again, Shankar has proved that his vision is magical and spectacular.

Speaking about the early estimates, the film has taken a good start on its day one in Hindi markets. According to the early trends that are flowing in, 2.0 has collected in the range of 23-25 crores on the first day. The number could surprise if there is a drastic improvement in the evening shows.

Since it has released on Thursday, the film will rake in a huge amount during its four day extended weekend. Rajini and Akki’s super stardom has helped the film to grab several eyeballs.

The VFX techniques of the film are never seen before in the Indian cinema. It has literally raised a bar for other filmmakers. Made on a hefty budget of 550 crores, 2.0 has also been shot in 3D, which is huge in itself.

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and he gave a surety that 2.0 will be a super duper hit film. He said, “Take my word, it is going to be a super duper hit. Firstly the credit goes to Subaskaran who has invested 600 crores by trusting only Shankar. Secondly, Shankar never fails to entertain the audiences and always leaves up to the expectations. He is a great filmmaker, a pure magician.”

2.0 is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi).