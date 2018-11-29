2.0 Advance Booking Update: It’s Raining Tickets In South, Mumbai & Delhi Buck Up With Positive Word Of Mouth!

2.0 Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has finally released today and is receiving a terrific response from the movie maniacs. The movie has shown a solid morning occupancy of 60-65% and especially in the Southern region, Thalaiva fans have created a rage by flocking the theatres.

Two days ago when the advance booking kicked off, there were not-so-good reports as the booking was below average, considering the hype of the movie.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking scenario in the major cities, as it will give a much clear picture:

Mumbai

Lately, Mumbai is showing progress and it’s decent across all the major theatres, with some shows going houseful. Hindi version is showing better trending and it’s been average for Tamil and Telugu.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city is performing better than Mumbai for Thursday and Friday shows. The advance booking for Hindi version is very good and decent for Tamil and Telugu.

Pune

Pune is popularly known for current booking than advance, and as expected it’s below average here, with more than 90% of the shows still green for today and tomorrow.

Bengaluru

The reports here just OUTSTANDING, with more than 90% shows for both today and tomorrow, in fast-filling to houseful mode.

Chennai

The reports from Chennai are one step ahead of Bengaluru and is all set for a record-breaking business. In Mayajaal multiplex, all the 33 shows are house full for today and tomorrow, and the trend is pretty much the same across all the cinema halls of the city. Just one word, EARTH SHATTERING!!!

The overall advance booking reports are amazing across the country, especially for the 3D versions, and is gradually increasing due to the positive word-of-mouth.