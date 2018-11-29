2.0 Box Office Morning Occupancy: EXTRAORDINARY In South, North Competes With Biggies!

2.0 Box Office Morning Occupancy: And finally, the day has arrived! Amidst huge fan frenzy, the much-anticipated 2.0 has arrived in the theatres and the cine-goers are in the awe of the superlative VFX and the showdown between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. And as expected the movie has taken an impressive start at the box office.

The sci-fi thriller has recorded a very good morning opening of 60-65% across pan India. Down South, the opening is earth-shattering with occupancy of 92-96%. Despite releasing on a normal working day, the opening is very good. As the movie is released on Thursday, it will enjoy a 4-day extended weekend.

Till yesterday, the advance booking trends were not-so-good for the sci-fi thriller excluding southern states, but from the response of morning shows it seems that the 2.0 fever is started growing even in the north region. In the northern belt too, it is ahead of Race 3 (55-60%), Baaghi 2 (45-50%), Sanju (55-60%) and Thugs of Hindostan (40-60%) in terms of morning occupancy.

The movie is released in approximately 6600 to 6800 screens all over the country and it includes 17 IMAX theatres, thus taking over Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 6500 screens.

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and he gave a surety that 2.0 will be a super duper hit film. He said, “Take my word, it is going to be a super duper hit. Firstly the credit goes to Subaskaran who has invested 600 crores by trusting only Shankar. Secondly, Shankar never fails to entertain the audiences and always leaves up to the expectations. He is a great filmmaker, a pure magician.”

2.0 is the first Indian movie to be shot in 3D and also the most expensive one with a budget of 550 plus crores. It is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and is helmed by maverick director Shankar.