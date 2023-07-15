After collecting 3.50 crores (all languages) in its second week, 1920: Horrors of the Heart managed to hang in there in the third week as well, what with 1.68 crores coming in. While the Hindi version contributed 1.38 crores, the south versions brought in 0.30 crores more.

This shows that the film still has some ammunition left because otherwise it could well have folded up in the third week itself, something that has happened to the biggest of the releases post pandemic where even event films haven’t been spared in the third week with collections falling to 1 crore or below mark. In case of this Krishna Bhatt directed film, there are still a few screens and shows where the showcasing is happening in the fourth week, and as a result the drop may be even lesser this time around with at least 1 crore more expected to come in before the fifth week begins.

Currently standing at 17.73 crores, the horror drama with Avika Gor and Danish Pandor in the lead roles will manage to play on till the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on 28th July. This means that while 19.50 crores would have been crossed by then, it would be interesting to see if eventually manages to have a 20 crores finish by the close of its run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

