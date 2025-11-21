120 Bahadur Box Office Day 1: Matches The Opening Of The Last Soldier Film In Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur is getting tough competition at the box office as De De Pyaar De 2, Haq, and The Taj Story continue to earn, while Mastiii 4 has also arrived in the theaters to clash with Farhan Akhtar’s war drama. But still, the film is trying to hold a decent pace at the box office amidst the storm of already running films.

Bollywood’s Last Soldier Film!

Bollywood’s last soldier film in 2025 was also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Productions. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero also registered an opening occupancy of 4.7% in the theaters during the morning show. The true test of the film will be the weekend numbers, once the film picks up.

120 Bahadur’s Day 1 Occupancy

120 Bahadur registered an occupancy of almost 4.5% on its opening day. By 5 PM, the film managed to earn almost 77 lakh at the box office. The numbers might shoot up at the box office by the evening and the night shows.

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the official synopsis of the film says, “Valiant Indian soldiers fight against Chinese troops during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, preventing a potential occupation of the Ladakh region in the Battle of Rezang La.” It also stars Vivaan Bhatena, Eijaz Khan, Ajinkya Deo, Sparsh Walia, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, and others.

120 Bahadur Day 1 Ticket Sales

After a pre-sale of almost 11K on BookMyShow, 120 Bahadur has registered a ticket sale of 13.2K on day 1 on BMS from 9 AM to 5 PM. This number might touch 22K+ sales on day 1 owing to the pace of the film. Waiting for the final numbers to arrive!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

