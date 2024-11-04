Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan are both accomplished actors in the Indian film industry. They worked together in the 1990 hit Dil. Aamir is known for being a perfectionist, and Madhuri for her grace. However, the actress was once in her least graceful self when she chased her Dil co-star with a hockey stick. She was infuriated with Aamir, and the incident took place while filming their 1990 blockbuster. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, it was the directorial debut of Indra Kumar, written by Naushir Khatau and Kamlesh Pandey. Kumar is best known for movies like Ishq, Dhamaal, Masti, Pyare Mohan, and most recetly Thank God besides Dil. It was reportedly the highest-grossing film of the year. Madhuri won her first Best Actress award at the 36th Filmfare Awards for this Indra Kumar directorial. The movie also featured Anupam Kher and Saeed Jaffrey in supporting roles. The film was remade in Telugu and Kannada languages.

Aamir Khan once appeared on Farhan Akhtar’s talk show, Oye! It’s Friday, where he shared the incident when he made Madhuri Dixit so angry that she chased him with a hockey stick. The actor recalled that he was faking a palm-reading session for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress and jokingly spat on her palm.

Before spitting, he would say things like, “You know you’re a very gullible person.” ‘Aap bahut emotional hai (you are very emotional). ‘Log aapko bewakoof banate hai aur aap believe kar leti hai, jaise ki main bana raha hoon (People fool you, and you believe them the way I’m fooling you).'” She then chased the PK star with a hockey stick.

Madhuri Dixit confirmed the story in 2016 via an Ask Me Anything on Twitter. She was asked about the naughtiest thing she had ever done. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress said, “Chased Aamir Khan with a hockey stick on my sets of Dil because he played a prank on me. This is the naughtiest thing I have done.”

Besides Dil, Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit did just one more movie, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin, which came out in the same year. On the professional front, Madhuri is enjoying the love she is getting for her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri, was released in theatres on November 1.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Shraddha Kapoor Opened Up About Her Idea Of Marriage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News