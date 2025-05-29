Indian actress Kajol is geared up for the theatrical release of her next film, Maa, a mythological horror movie that will hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. The film has been directed by Vishal Furia, who also directed Amazon Prime Video’s horror films Chhorii and its sequel Chhorii 2. The official trailer of Maa was unveiled earlier today, and it promises a spooky and thrilling experience.

No.1 Film On IMDb’s Most Anticipated List

The most anticipated Indian title on the IMDb top ten list is Tarun Mansukhani’s star-studded comedy thriller Housefull 5, which will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025.

IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.

10. Kankhajura

Release Date: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 Platform: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Director: Chandan Arora

Plot: The crime thriller series is an Indian adaptation of the award-winning Israeli drama Magpie. It follows the story of Ashu (Roshan Mathew), a man who is released many years after serving a prison sentence. But when he reconnects with his brother Max (Mohit Raina), his return begins to threaten Max’s carefully built world.

9. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release Date : June 12, 2025

: June 12, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi & Jyothi Krishna

Plot: The historical action-adventure film features veteran actor Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of Veera Mallu, who revolted against the ruthless army generals of the Mughal Empire. It also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

8. 3BHK

Release Date : July 4, 2025

: July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Sri Ganesh

Plot: The Tamil family drama revolves around a middle-class family and their dream of owning a home. It features Siddharth, Sarathkumar Devayani, and Meetha Raghunath in important roles.

7. Maa

Release Date : June 27, 2025

: June 27, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Vishal Furia

Plot: From the world of Shaitaan, Maa’s underlying plot ostensibly follows a mother-daughter duo who move into an old mansion. But the story takes a terrifying turn when the daughter is taken away by a powerful supernatural entity, and now it’s up to the mother to rescue her from the clutches of evil, whatever it takes.

6. Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Release Date : May 30, 2025

: May 30, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Smeep Kang

Plot: The eagerly anticipated sequel features Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira in the main roles. The film is expected to continue the storyline of two women vying for the attention of their common husband, but the introduction of a foreign character will add another dimension to the hilarious storyline.

5. Kingdom

Release Date : July 4, 2025

: July 4, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Plot: The Telugu period action thriller movie features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the basic plot purportedly revolves around a reincarnated warrior and is set against the backdrop of a war.

4. Thug Life

Release Date : June 5, 2025

: June 5, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Mani Ratnam

Plot: The gangster action drama ostensibly follows the story of a dreaded gangster who adopts a young boy. But years later, when the gangster becomes the target of a near-fatal assassination attempt, he begins to suspect that his adopted son is behind it. It features Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

3. Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date: June 20, 2025

June 20, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: R.S. Prasanna

Plot: The film revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Along the way, he is helped by the kids who are dealing with their own problems. It’s being described as the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par and features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten talented kids in pivotal roles.

2. Bhairavam

Release Date : May 30, 2025

: May 30, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Plot: The rural action drama revolves around how three friends in a village try to protect a sacred temple from the clutches of a powerful minister. It features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith in the lead roles.

1. Housefull 5

Release Date : June 6, 2025

: June 6, 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Plot: The comedy thriller is the star-studded fifth installment of the popular Housefull film series. The film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, and Jackie Shroff, among other cast members. The underlying plot reportedly revolves around a murder that happens on a cruise ship.

