Mumbai – the hub of entertainment – is home to the biggest stars in Bollywood, renowned for their talent, luxurious lifestyle, and glamour. Let’s take a look at some of the A-list celebrities’ real estate portfolios. Their home represents their prestige and achievements, which they have achieved through hard work over the years. Read on to know more.

1. Salman Khan:

Bollywood star Salman Khan owns an apartment in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. He and his parents have lived there for years. On the occasion of Eid, fans gather near his house to get a glimpse of Salman. The property has multiple floors and is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. Bhaijaan also owns a farmhouse in Panvel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

2. Amitabh Bachchan:

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan owns a two-storey bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. The bungalow includes contemporary living rooms, bedrooms, a temple, and a garden. It also has a study room and an office where Mr. Bachchan and the directors read his scripts. The house is named Jalsa and is valued at around Rs 100 crore. On his birthday, fans gather near Jalsa to get a glimpse of the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

3. Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, owns one of the most iconic and luxurious properties in Bollywood. Mannat was designed by his wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan. Located in Bandra, Mumbai, the sea-facing house is 27,000 square feet and features living rooms, bedrooms, a gym, and a personal auditorium. It is worth Rs 200 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

4. Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor lives with his wife, Alia Bhatt, in Vastu, Pali Hills, Mumbai. The legendary Krishna Raj Bungalow, which Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor earlier owned, has been renovated into a multi-storey building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

5. Hrithik Roshan:

The Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, owns an opulent seaside bungalow located on the Juhu-Versova Link Road. The home features multiple floors with modern and aesthetic interiors, several parking lots, and other luxurious amenities. It is valued at around Rs 97.50 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

6. Shilpa Shetty:

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, own a spacious sea-facing bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. The property includes huge living rooms, bedrooms, and outdoor areas. They named the house Kinara, which is valued at Rs 100 crore. Their house is a perfect combination of comfort and royalty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

7. Ranveer Singh:

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently staying in an apartment in Beaumonde Towers, Prabhadevi, South Mumbai. They also recently purchased a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, and are neighbours to Shah Rukh Khan. The property spans around 11,266 square feet and has 19 parking lots. It has 4 floors and is worth around Rs 119 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Poonam Dhillon Refused To Wear An Itsy-Bitsy Bikini In Trishul “I Was Comfortable In A Swimming Costume But..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News