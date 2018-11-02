Zero Poster: The Shah Rukh Khan – Katrina Kaif One Is Heavily Inspired From A Franco-Belgian Film

Zero Poster: With each and every movie maniac, especially diehard fans of Shah Rukh Khan, are eagerly waiting to catch the much-awaited trailer of Zero, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to spike the excitement further. Director Aanand L.Rai and the team Zero have released the latest posters of the movie recently, taking the buzz to the maximum.

Two days ago, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared posters of Zero, featuring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, separately in two different posters alongside SRK. The one with Katrina and Khan seemed to be heavily inspired by the poster of movie Up For Love (original title: Un homme à la hauteur) starring Jean Dujardin and Virginie Efira, which is a Franco-Belgian rom-com released in 2016 and directed by Laurent Tirard.

Zero poster showcases Katrina wearing a fitted red slit gown as she gazes into King Khan’s eyes, while, Shah Rukh Khan looks a little bewildered as he holds Katrina by her waist. On the other hand, Up For Love poster shows the lead actors staring at each other. Although the poster didn’t exactly resemble the poster of Up For Love, it did give a déjà vu to us.

Talking about the trailer, it is one of the most awaited in the Bollywood and is expected to break the records across the social media platforms. The trailer will be launched at an event held in Mumbai.

It is directed by Tanu Weds Manu Returns fame Aanand L. Rai and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The movie is set for a grand release on 21st December.